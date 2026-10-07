Uttarakhand Char Dham yatra sets new record as pilgrim footfall crosses 56.88 lakh

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand’s Char Dham Yatra has set a new record, with the number of pilgrims visiting the four Himalayan shrines surpassing the previous high of 56.31 lakh, recorded in 2023. The milestone was crossed even as more than a month remains in this year’s pilgrimage season.

By Wednesday, October 7, the combined footfall at Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamunotri and Hemkunt Sahib had reached 56,88,928, according to the daily bulletin issued by the Char Dham Yatra Management and Control Organisation. The portals of the four shrines are scheduled to close between November 10 and 13.

Hemant Dwivedi, chairman of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, said the growing turnout reflected the enduring appeal of the pilgrimage and devotees’ confidence in the state.

“Enthusiasm for the Char Dham Yatra is steadily increasing among devotees from India and abroad. This year, a record number of pilgrims have arrived in Devbhoomi to seek the blessings of Baba Kedar, Lord Badri Vishal, Maa Gangotri and Maa Yamunotri. All previous records have been surpassed,” he told TNIE.

“The historic rise in pilgrim numbers reflects the growth of religious tourism in the state and the faith devotees across the country place in these shrines,” he said.

Dwivedi credited preparations by the state government, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, with helping make the journey safer and more orderly. He said facilities for healthcare, traffic management, drinking water, sanitation, parking, accommodation and disaster response had been strengthened along the pilgrimage routes.