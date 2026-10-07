Uttarakhand HC seeks Centre, state replies on PIL alleging violation of rules in IAS, IPS, IFS transfers

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand High Court has sought replies from the Centre and the state government on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) alleging that transfers and postings of IAS, IPS and IFS officers in the state have not been carried out in accordance with Supreme Court directions and cadre rules for nearly 12 years.

A division bench directed both governments to file counter-affidavits within two weeks. The matter will be heard again after three weeks.

The PIL was filed by Bageshwar-based social activist Pankaj Pandey, who is associated with the citizens’ group Nagrik Manch.

The petition alleges a systematic breach of safeguards meant to insulate the bureaucracy from political interference and ensure administrative stability.

It also questions the scrutiny of officers’ movable and immovable assets, claiming that mandatory disclosures under the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968, have been reduced to a mere formality.

The petition names the Union Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Uttarakhand’s Chief Secretary in his capacity as chairman of the Civil Services Board, and senior officials from the personnel, home and forest departments as respondents.

The case is anchored in the Supreme Court’s landmark judgment of October 31, 2013, in T.S.R. Subramanian vs Union of India.