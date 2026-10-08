19-year-old allegedly pushed off Faridabad hill by friend after phone breaks during reel shoot

FARIDABAD: A 19-year-old youth was allegedly pushed off a hill by his friend following a scuffle while the two were making a reel near Sirohi Lake in Faridabad, police said on Wednesday.

According to Faridabad Police, the youth, Raj Kumar, was found dead on the Sirohi hills. His family had alleged that he was murdered. Following the complaint, a case was registered and police started an investigation. Police arrested Kumar’s friend, Mufeed alias Mannu, a resident of Sirohi village. He has been taken on two-day police remand.

The complainant told police that Kumar had gone to Mufeed’s house on Sunday evening. When he did not return, his family began searching for him. Mufeed allegedly told them that Kumar had fallen into Sirohi Lake while taking a selfie.

A search was lanched, but Kumar was not found. His body was recovered from the Sirohi hills on Monday evening. Police said preliminary questioning revealed that Kumar and Mufeed had gone there to make a reel. Kumar’s phone fell from Mufeed’s hands and broke, leading to an argument and scuffle, during which Mufeed allegedly pushed him down the hill, the officials said.