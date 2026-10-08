Air India flight turns back after Riyadh airport attack; India suspends flights, cautions citizens in Saudi Arabia

NEW DELHI: A Delhi-Riyadh Air India flight carrying more than 150 passengers turned back to Delhi on Thursday evening after missile attacks targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, prompting Indian carriers to suspend flights to the Saudi capital amid a rapidly worsening security situation.

Air India flight AI 2243, which took off from Indira Gandhi International Airport at around 2.45 pm, had been airborne for nearly two hours when the pilots decided to return after being alerted to the situation in Riyadh. The aircraft landed safely on runway 29R at 6.50 pm, airport sources said.

In an advisory, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh asked Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia to remain alert and vigilant, stay indoors where necessary and follow instructions issued by local authorities through official channels. It also strongly advised Indians against circulating or reposting videos or news related to the ongoing events.

Air India said the decision to turn back the flight was taken solely in the interest of passenger and crew safety. “AI2243 operating from Delhi to Riyadh returned to Delhi today, in the best interest of the safety of passengers and crew. The flight was subsequently cancelled and full refunds offered to passengers,” the airline said. It later announced that flights to and from Riyadh would remain cancelled until October 10, citing the developing security situation in the region.