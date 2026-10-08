BJP accuses Rahul of 'inappropriately touching' woman cop, Priyanka of punching police officer during protest

The BJP on Thursday accused Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of manhandling police personnel during their recent protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that Rahul Gandhi "inappropriately touched" a woman constable and Priyanka Gandhi "punched" a female police officer.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, party spokesperson Sidharth Yadav described the alleged incidents as "totally unacceptable" and accused the Congress of spreading "anarchy" in the national capital.

Yadav alleged that visuals from the protests showed Congress workers kicking and assaulting police personnel. He questioned whether the alleged conduct of the Gandhi siblings was consistent with their slogans of "smash the patriarchy" and "Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon".

"The conduct of Rahul Gandhi in inappropriately touching a female constable is totally unacceptable," Yadav said, while alleging that Priyanka Gandhi punched a female police officer in the stomach.