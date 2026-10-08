BJP accuses Rahul of 'inappropriately touching' woman cop, Priyanka of punching police officer during protest

The BJP on Thursday accused Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of manhandling police personnel during their recent protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that Rahul Gandhi "inappropriately touched" a woman constable and Priyanka Gandhi "punched" a female police officer.
Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, party spokesperson Sidharth Yadav described the alleged incidents as "totally unacceptable" and accused the Congress of spreading "anarchy" in the national capital.
Yadav alleged that visuals from the protests showed Congress workers kicking and assaulting police personnel. He questioned whether the alleged conduct of the Gandhi siblings was consistent with their slogans of "smash the patriarchy" and "Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon".
"The conduct of Rahul Gandhi in inappropriately touching a female constable is totally unacceptable," Yadav said, while alleging that Priyanka Gandhi punched a female police officer in the stomach.
BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari, in a separate video message, accused Rahul Gandhi and Congress workers of manhandling police personnel during the protests. He also alleged that Rahul Gandhi pushed a policeman and claimed the Congress was seeking to create "Nepal- and Bangladesh-like anarchy" in India.
Bhandari further alleged that "global international forces" were working with Rahul Gandhi to create unrest in the country, and accused the Congress leader of trying to put pressure on the Supreme Court through street protests over the Election Commission issue.
Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders held protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar on Tuesday and Wednesday. They were detained on both occasions and later released.
INDIA bloc leaders are scheduled to meet for lunch at a restaurant on Thursday, following which another protest could take place, sources said.
(With inputs from PTI)