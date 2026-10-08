Cancer drugs to get 70% cheaper as centre plans to cap trade margins

NEW DELHI: Cancer drugs will soon become cheaper as the centre is all set to announce capping trade margins at 30% over the cost to distributors.

According to official sources, the move will mean that cancer drugs will see a 70% slash in retail prices.

This will help bring down prices of 110 anti-cancer drugs, including 35 patented medicines, official sources added.

The Department of Pharmaceuticals, under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, which will be announcing the price cut in cancer drugs in ten days, comes in the wake of the Supreme Court questioning the huge gap between the Price to Retailer (PTR) and Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of some cancer medicines.

Official sources said the government plans to cap trade margins at 30 % of maximum retail price for all non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs, covering branded and generic, domestic and imported, patented, and non-patented medicines.