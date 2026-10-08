'Cruelty is a matter of conduct, not gender': Chhattisgarh HC grants divorce to husband

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh High Court has granted divorce to a husband after holding that persistent litigation by an estranged spouse, including repeated prosecution of the husband’s family and challenges to their acquittals, can amount to matrimonial cruelty causing severe mental agony and distress.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Parth Prateem Sahu and Justice Sushma Sawant set aside an August 2019 order of the Katghora Family Court and dissolved the marriage between Vishambhar Prasad Rathore and Manisha Rathore, solemnised on June 2, 2015.

The husband, an engineer formerly based in Bangalore, had approached the Family Court under Section 13(1)(ia) and (iii) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, seeking divorce on grounds of cruelty and the wife’s alleged undisclosed psychiatric illness. He alleged that she lived with him for brief periods, behaved aggressively, slapped him, hurled verbal abuse and refused to adjust in the matrimonial home.

The wife denied the allegations and contended that her husband and his family had subjected her to physical and mental harassment over an unmet dowry demand of Rs 5 lakh.

The Family Court dismissed the husband’s petition in August 2019, holding that he had failed to substantiate specific instances of cruelty or establish that his wife suffered from an incurable mental illness. He then appealed before the High Court.