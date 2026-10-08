FASTag Annual Pass improves toll plaza efficiency, NHAI survey finds

NEW DELHI: The introduction of the FASTag Annual Pass has eased toll plaza operations, improved vehicle throughput and reduced payment-related complaints, according to a comprehensive survey commissioned by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The survey was carried out at 580 toll plazas and assessed the operational impact of the Annual Pass across eight key parameters. It recorded an average positive response of 91 per cent from toll plaza operators and other stakeholders.

According to NHAI officials, the findings showed that the Annual Pass has contributed to improvements in operational efficiency and traffic throughput at toll plazas. It has also led to a reduction in payment-related complaints and exemption disputes, besides lowering the workload of toll operators and the need for on-lane FASTag recharges.

“The findings highlight overwhelmingly positive feedback, with an average positive response rate of 91 per cent. Toll plazas reported improvements in operational efficiency and throughput, along with reductions in payment-related complaints, exemption disputes, operator workload and on-lane FASTag recharges,” said NHAI.