FASTag Annual Pass improves toll plaza efficiency, NHAI survey finds

NEW DELHI: The introduction of the FASTag Annual Pass has eased toll plaza operations, improved vehicle throughput and reduced payment-related complaints, according to a comprehensive survey commissioned by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).
The survey was carried out at 580 toll plazas and assessed the operational impact of the Annual Pass across eight key parameters. It recorded an average positive response of 91 per cent from toll plaza operators and other stakeholders.
According to NHAI officials, the findings showed that the Annual Pass has contributed to improvements in operational efficiency and traffic throughput at toll plazas. It has also led to a reduction in payment-related complaints and exemption disputes, besides lowering the workload of toll operators and the need for on-lane FASTag recharges.
“The findings highlight overwhelmingly positive feedback, with an average positive response rate of 91 per cent. Toll plazas reported improvements in operational efficiency and throughput, along with reductions in payment-related complaints, exemption disputes, operator workload and on-lane FASTag recharges,” said NHAI.
The survey further indicated a decline in cash-based transactions, pointing to greater adoption of digital toll payments and smoother movement of vehicles through toll plazas.
According to the survey, throughput improved by 94 per cent, while payment-related complaints declined by 89 per cent following the introduction of the Annual Pass.
The Annual Pass has also helped reduce exemption-related disputes and incidents of violence by over 84 per cent and 89 per cent, respectively. UPI and cash transactions have also declined by 96 per cent.
Officials said the findings reflect the growing effectiveness of the FASTag Annual Pass in facilitating seamless toll collection and improving the overall efficiency of toll plaza operations.
The Annual Pass is aimed at providing a more convenient and hassle-free tolling experience for frequent National Highway users, while also reducing congestion and operational challenges at toll plazas.
The results reflect the growing effectiveness of the FASTag Annual Pass in promoting seamless tolling, improving operational efficiency and enhancing the travel experience for National Highway users, officials added.
The FASTag Annual Pass crossed the significant milestone of one crore passes issued after its launch on 15 August last year. Applicable at about 1,150 fee plazas on National Highways and expressways, the pass eliminates the need for frequent FASTag recharges through a one-time payment of Rs 3,075, providing validity for one year or 200 toll plaza crossings.
The pass is applicable to all non-commercial vehicles with a valid FASTag. It is activated on the existing FASTag linked to the vehicle after the one-time payment is made through the Rajmargyatra app.