'Fight against dictatorship': Sena (UBT) urges AAP, DMK to set aside their differences with Congress

With the AAP and DMK staying away from the INDIA bloc's protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Thursday urged the two parties to set aside their differences with the Congress and fight against "dictatorship".

In an editorial in Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece 'Saamana', the party said the entire country has been witnessing protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

"But the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) have stayed away from it," it said.

The party said the AAP has differences with the Congress. "But the AAP and the Congress should at least come together to release the country from the shackles of dictatorship," the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said.

AAP's convenor Arvind Kejriwal has bitter experience with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Election Commission. While Kejriwal was the chief minister of Delhi, he was put behind bars in a "false" case. Kejriwal's defeat was engineered by deleting names of voters from his constituency, it alleged.

So it is not in the AAP's interest to stay away from the INDIA bloc, the party said.