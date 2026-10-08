Himalaya’s ‘tree of knowledge’ is failing to regenerate, study warns

The study was conducted at 24 sites across forests in Uttarkashi and Tehri districts, at elevations ranging from 1,500 to 3,000 metres. Led by retired professor Chandra Mohan Sharma of Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University, it was carried out by Dr Yashwant Singh Rana and Dr Om Prakash Tiwari. Their paper, Forest structure and regeneration responses to altitudinal and disturbance gradients in the temperate Garhwal Himalaya, was published in Springer Nature’s Discover Forests in September.

The survey covered deodar, three oak species, rhododendron, Himalayan fir, blue pine, chir pine, yew, maple and bhojpatra. Researchers recorded between 411 and 840 mature trees per hectare, 587 to 3,655 saplings and 944 to 6,572 seedlings. The figures varied by site and level of disturbance.

The researchers classified regeneration as good for 34.25 per cent of species, normal for 12.33 per cent and poor for 16.10 per cent. A further 14.73 per cent were increasing in new locations, while 22.60 per cent showed no regeneration.

“Where we found more seedlings, we generally found more saplings too,” Tiwari told TNIE. “But in several places, the transition from seedling to sapling, and from sapling to mature tree, was weak.”

Human pressure was strongest in lower-elevation forests and near villages, the study found. Residents collect wood for fuel and leaves for fodder, graze livestock and lop branches. Fires, sometimes deliberately set, can further damage young growth.

Forests at higher elevations were generally less disturbed, but researchers said pressure was increasing there too as people travelled to summer pastures and built temporary shelters, sometimes using timber from Himalayan fir and kharsu oak.