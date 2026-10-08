‘If he has courage, resign’: BJP chief Nitin Nabin hits out at Rahul Gandhi over EC protest

BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Thursday hit out at Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his protest against the Election Commission, accusing him of having an “anarchic mindset” and saying he should resign if he had the courage, according to ANI.

Nabin questioned Gandhi’s criticism of the poll panel, saying the same Election Commission had conducted elections in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

“If he has the courage, Rahul Gandhi should first submit his resignation!” Nabin said, according to ANI.

He also accused Gandhi of providing “shelter to infiltrators” and alleged that efforts were being made to grant them rights over the country’s resources, wealth and land.

“I firmly believe that the resources of India, the wealth of India, and the land of India belong to the people of this country. We will not allow infiltrators to have any rights over it,” Nabin said, according to ANI.

Nabin was speaking in Varanasi, where he and Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

Asked about the election season, Nabin said BJP workers remained active throughout the year.

“A Bharatiya Janata Party worker works 24x7. For them, every single day is work, and every single day is an election. We are not among those who show up only during election season,” he said, according to ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)