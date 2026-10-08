India seeks flexibility, pragmatism, mutual respect for balanced COP31 outcome

NEW DELHI: India has called for flexibility, pragmatism and mutual respect to secure an ambitious and balanced outcome at the upcoming United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) COP31.

Speaking at a plenary discussion on political landing zones and outcomes at the Pre-COP31 meeting in Fiji, Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav said the intensifying impacts of climate change demand moving beyond rhetoric towards implementation and convergence.

“Called for an ambitious and balanced outcome at COP 31, where higher ambition is matched by climate finance, technology transfer and capacity-building, and implementation respects nationally determined pathways,” Yadav posted on X.

Reflecting on the Pre-COP discussions, Yadav said the shared ground among Parties was “far greater than our divisions”.

He highlighted broad convergence on remaining collectively anchored to the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C.

“Higher ambition requires proportionally higher commitments, particularly through scaled-up climate finance, technology transfer and capacity-building; and shifting the collective focus decisively towards implementation,” said Yadav in his address.

He said implementation must respect nationally determined pathways, allowing each country to transition according to its national circumstances and development imperatives.