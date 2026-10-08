J&K govt notifies City Gas Distribution Policy, plans PNG, CNG expansion across all 20 districts

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has notified the City Gas Distribution (CGD) Policy, 2026, paving the way for a phased expansion of cleaner natural gas infrastructure across the Union Territory and aimed at improving energy access for households, industries, businesses and the transport sector.

The policy was notified following its approval by the Council of Ministers headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. It seeks to create an investor-friendly and time-bound framework for expanding the use of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) across households, commercial establishments, industries and the transport sector in the UT.

Under the policy, City Gas Distribution networks will be expanded in phases across all 20 districts of the UT, bringing cleaner and reliable natural gas closer to consumers and supporting a gradual shift from conventional fuels to cleaner energy alternatives.

A key component of the policy is the simplification and acceleration of project implementation. It provides for single-window and time-bound clearances, streamlined procedures for setting up CNG stations and standardised norms for the Right of Way, with the objective of reducing procedural delays and facilitating investment in gas distribution infrastructure.

The policy also places emphasis on providing gas connectivity to major industrial estates, including those in Kathua, Samba and Pulwama, to support industrial growth and improve access to reliable energy.