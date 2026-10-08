Kedarnath pilgrimage nears record footfall as 200 pilgrims airlifted for medical emergencies

DEHRADUN: The pilgrimage to Uttarakhand’s world-famous Kedarnath shrine is heading towards a new record, with more than 16.86 lakh devotees having offered prayers so far this year. But the rising footfall has also brought greater health risks in the high Himalayas, where thin air, heart ailments, chest pain and serious injuries can quickly turn into emergencies.

In the shrine’s remote, high-altitude setting, helicopter evacuations are proving vital in getting critically ill pilgrims to advanced medical care. Patients are first given initial treatment at medical relief posts along the route or at the hospital in Kedarnath. If their condition warrants it, doctors recommend transferring them to a higher medical centre by air.

The same arrangement has helped evacuate patients from Madmaheshwar and other remote parts of the district. Less critical patients are taken to nearby hospitals, as required, through coordination between helicopter services and ambulances.