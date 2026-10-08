Let us learn to shun hate, stop vote manipulation, respect democracy: Kapil Sibal to PM Modi

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Thursday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks that he wished his power to learn would never wane, urging him to instead "learn" to shun hate, stop vote manipulation and respect the fundamentals of democracy.
Sibal's remarks came a day after Modi, while addressing the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha' to mark 25 years as a head of government, said he still considered himself a student and prayed that his ability to learn would not diminish.
"Even today, I consider myself a student. I try to learn something new each day. That is why today, I prayed to God that my power to learn does not wane," Modi had said.
In his post on X, Sibal said,'I prayed that my power to learn does not wane'. Let us learn to: Listen to our youth, farmers, adivasis; shun hate; embrace other's dreams; value diversity; stop vote manipulations; respect the fundamentals of democracy; stop unprincipled defections."
Coining a slogan, "We Will Do It", Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday had asserted that India would become a developed nation by 2047, but flagged casteist divisions during elections as a major challenge.
Modi also highlighted his government's achievements in different sectors and said what once seemed unimaginable had become possible.
(With Inputs from PTI)