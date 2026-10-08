Mallikarjun Kharge to host INDIA bloc lunch for second day, protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar likely

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is hosting a lunch for INDIA bloc leaders at a restaurant here on Thursday for the second consecutive day, sources said.

The lunch, scheduled at Moets in Connaught Place's Outer Circle at 1:45 pm, is likely to be followed by a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the sources said.

This comes a day after Rahul Gandhi led INDIA bloc leaders to another resistance-packed day moving from the opposition grouping's vegetarian lunch at Sagar Ratna, Janpath, to near Jantar Mantar in a procession of buses for a surprise dharna. But for the second day, police stalled the planned anti-CEC protests midway, forcibly detaining him and other leaders.

"We are not going to stop protesting till (Chief Election Commissioner) Gyanesh Kumar resigns. This is a fight to protect the most sacred thing in this country. There is nothing that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah can do that will stop us," Gandhi had said.