Mamata may join CJP protest against CEC at Jantar Mantar on October 10

Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she may join the Cockroach Janata Party protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on October 10, but said a final decision would be taken later.

Banerjee made the remarks at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport before flying to Delhi to participate in the ongoing protests by the opposition INDIA bloc.

“We may join the protest at Jantar Mantar scheduled for October 10, but nothing can be confirmed now,” Banerjee said, adding that her party had maintained a relationship with the CJP and extended its support to the protest.

She also renewed her attack on the BJP and the Election Commission over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

“No election has ever taken place like the way it was conducted in Bengal. Have you ever heard anyone declaring before an election exactly how many votes they will win by?” Banerjee said, alleging calculated voting, bogus voting, rigging and “vote looting”.