MIB asks private channels to credit Sansad TV while airing Parliament proceedings

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has asked private satellite television channels to give credit to Sansad TV, the state-owned channel broadcasting the proceedings of Parliament and other public affairs programmes, if they use its content.

In an advisory, the ministry said that attribution to Sansad TV would bring greater clarity regarding the source of parliamentary footage and programmes being used across television platforms.

The advisory further highlighted that Sansad TV provides live and primary television coverage of the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, besides producing a wide range of programmes, discussions, interviews, documentaries and other content relating to Parliament and current affairs, which are extensively used, reproduced, excerpted and incorporated by various private satellite television channels.

The ministry said the source of such footage is not consistently acknowledged by the channels while using or sharing the content.

“All private satellite TV channels are advised to prominently display the caption “Courtesy: Sansad TV” whenever they telecast, reproduce, share or incorporate the proceedings of either House of the Parliament or any programme/content produced or supplied by Sansad TV.

The advisory has been sent to self-regulatory bodies and associations and channels registered under the Cable Television (Amendment) Rules, 2021.

Sansad TV was set up in March 2021 by merging Lok Sabha TV and the Rajya Sabha TV. The channel was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The TV Channel has experts from diverse fields as guest anchors for some flagship programmes.

The ministry mentioned that there are over 900 private satellite television channels operating in the country. Over 400 of them are news and current affairs channels.