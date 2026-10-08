NHAI spends Rs 19,700 crore on wildlife mitigation measures in five years

NEW DELHI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has invested around Rs 19,700 crore in wildlife mitigation infrastructure and environmental protection measures across various National Highway projects over the past five years.

The measures aim to address habitat fragmentation, barriers to wildlife movement and wildlife-vehicle collisions while ensuring the safe movement of traffic.

According to a document titled “Wildlife Mitigation Measures & Structures”, released by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, more than 2,150 wildlife mitigation structures have been constructed or proposed along National Highways across the country.

The document provides a framework for wildlife mitigation planning based on the ecological sensitivity of project corridors, wildlife movement patterns and technical feasibility. It covers structural measures such as underpasses, overpasses, culverts and canopy crossings, as well as non-structural measures including signage, fencing and speed regulation.