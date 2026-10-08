No panic as Russia rules out plague scare: WHO

NEW DELHI: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has stated that Russian health authorities reported no case of plague after the sudden death of laboratory technician Darya Shipilova, who worked at a plague research institute in Siberia.

The WHO has sought details about reports of a second employee with pneumonia of undetermined cause. Russia rejected reports of a second suspected plague case. The response came as US President Donald Trump said he had a call scheduled with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss a plague case at a Siberian research institute.

Union Health Ministry sources said they were awaiting the Russian statement. Officials said it was unclear whether the illness was plague or pneumonia. Shipilova fell ill and died on October 2, leading Russian authorities to quarantine 200 people, including contacts. The development triggered panic and buzz on social media.

In a post on X, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the WHO followed the death at Irkutsk Antiplague Research Institute. Shipilova died after severe pneumonia. Initial media reports suggested pneumonic plague following an alleged accidental laboratory exposure.