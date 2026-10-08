No panic as Russia rules out plague scare: WHO

NEW DELHI: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has stated that Russian health authorities reported no case of plague after the sudden death of laboratory technician Darya Shipilova, who worked at a plague research institute in Siberia.
The WHO has sought details about reports of a second employee with pneumonia of undetermined cause. Russia rejected reports of a second suspected plague case. The response came as US President Donald Trump said he had a call scheduled with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss a plague case at a Siberian research institute.
Union Health Ministry sources said they were awaiting the Russian statement. Officials said it was unclear whether the illness was plague or pneumonia. Shipilova fell ill and died on October 2, leading Russian authorities to quarantine 200 people, including contacts. The development triggered panic and buzz on social media.
In a post on X, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the WHO followed the death at Irkutsk Antiplague Research Institute. Shipilova died after severe pneumonia. Initial media reports suggested pneumonic plague following an alleged accidental laboratory exposure.
Tedros said that, after the WHO’s verification request under International Health Regulations, Russian authorities reported no recent plague case in Irkutsk oblast. They said an epidemiological investigation was conducted, preventive and control measures implemented, and contacts placed under medical observation and tested. No high-threat pathogens were detected, and observation was completed.
The WHO remained in contact with Russian health authorities and offered support. It requested information to clarify the cause of the severe pneumonia, the pathogen prompting measures, and reports of a second employee with pneumonia of undetermined cause.
Tedros stressed that timely, complete and transparent information sharing was essential to clarify conflicting reports and assess public risks.
According to Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, co-chairman of the National Indian Medical Association COVID Task Force, speculation about pneumonic plague was linked to the institute’s work on dangerous pathogens, including plague, but Russia had not confirmed it. He said 200 people were quarantined and multiple agencies involved, showing authorities were taking the situation seriously to limit spread.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov urged people not to listen to rumours.
A Siberian question
The scare: Darya Shipilova, technician at a Siberia plague institute, dies of ‘pneumonia of unknown aetiology’ on Oct 2
Cause 1: A media report says Shipilova came down with the disease from Thailand
Cause 2: Another report says she became infected after breaking a test tube in the lab
Plague similarity: Shipilova’s disease caused by bacterium Yersinia pestis, which is found in small mammals and the fleas. The same bacterium caused bubonic plague in the 14th century
Antidote 1: Antibiotics, such as fluoroquinolones and aminoglycosides, can treat Yersinia pestis infection if given in early stages of exposure
Antidote 2: There are multi-antibiotic-resistant strains. If Shipilova was exposed to that strain, treatment options may not be commonplace
Global panic: Donald Trump schedules a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin
Indian response: Union Health Ministry officials say not clear whether it is plague or pneumonia-like illness