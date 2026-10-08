Over Rs 19,700 crore invested in wildlife safeguards in last five years: NHAI

The document further highlighted that, as part of structural mitigation measures, around Rs 4,600 crore has been invested in animal underpasses, Rs 650 crore in animal overpasses and Rs 8,300 crore in viaducts. Investment in construction planning stands at Rs 2,800 crore. The authority has also spent Rs 2,500 crore on major bridge projects and Rs 500 crore on minor bridges.

The wildlife mitigation structures facilitate the safe movement of wildlife across highway corridors and help maintain ecological connectivity between habitats.

The document was released by Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari during a two-day Chintan Shivir held in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat. It reflects the NHAI’s approach to developing national highway infrastructure while balancing connectivity and mobility requirements with environmental sustainability and wildlife conservation.

“The NHAI’s mitigation planning is guided by the ecological sensitivity of project corridors, wildlife movement patterns and the technical feasibility of infrastructure design. This enables wildlife mitigation measures to be planned according to the specific ecological and engineering requirements of individual highway corridors. NHAI has complemented these structural measures with a range of non-structural interventions aimed at minimising disturbance and improving habitat conditions, such as noise barriers, reptile crossings, rainwater harvesting and other wildlife management interventions,” officials said.