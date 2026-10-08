Pargat Singh, Sachin Pilot visit Golden Temple as Punjab Congress projects unity ahead of 2027 polls

CHANDIGARH: Newly appointed Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh and All India Congress Committee general secretary in-charge of Punjab Sachin Pilot visited the Golden Temple here on Thursday, with several senior party leaders joining them in a show of unity following months of factionalism.
The visit also marked the beginning of the party’s preparations for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections and was aimed at projecting alignment among key regional leaders.
Pargat, a former Indian hockey captain, Olympian and three-time MLA from Jalandhar Cantt, was appointed Punjab Congress chief last week, replacing Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring in a leadership overhaul by the high command aimed at ending factionalism.
Several senior leaders, sitting and former MLAs, former ministers and party workers from different constituencies accompanied Pargat and Pilot to the Golden Temple. Among those present were former minister Vijay Inder Singla, who was a contender for the PPCC chief post, former deputy chief minister OP Soni, MLA Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, former minister Raj Kumar Verka and former PPCC working president Sukhwinder Singh Danny.
Warring, Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla and Jalandhar MP Charanjit Singh Channi were absent as they were participating in a protest led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.
Pargat and Pilot were greeted by party workers and supporters at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar before proceeding to the Golden Temple. Pargat also visited the Durgiana Temple, St Paul’s Church and Ram Tirath Temple.
"Today, I came here to offer shukrana and seek blessings for the journey ahead,” Singh told the medias outside the holy shrine.
After paying obeisance, Pargat said the visit was not meant for political activity but to express gratitude to the Almighty and seek the blessings of Guru Sahib.
``Congress has never believed in the politics of hatred or confrontation. We want to uphold the politics that is committed to the Constitution of the country and the spirit of Punjabiyat,” he said.
Singh said the party had capable leaders and there was space for everyone to contribute. Describing himself as a team player, he said leading the Punjab Congress was a collective responsibility.
``Punjab is our target, and the Congress is the vehicle to achieve that goal,” he said.
Verka said the party would work together to put internal differences behind it.
``Today, we came here under the leadership of Sachin Pilot. We will all work together as one team for the welfare of Punjab,” said Verka.
Flagging drugs and corruption as key challenges ahead of the 2027 elections, Pilot said he hoped the coming years would bring a better future for Punjab and its younger generation. He called for collective efforts to restore prosperity and accelerate development.
Pilot said the Congress had entrusted Pargat with the responsibility of leading the state unit and expressed confidence that party leaders from all districts and constituencies would work together under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.
``I had the privilege of visiting the holy city, seeking blessings, and bowing my head in reverence. We hope and pray that the coming times bring better days and prosperity to Punjab. I have prayed for blessings so that we can successfully overcome the challenges before us. I am confident that when the elections take place in 2027, we will achieve great success,’’ he said.
On the CBI raid at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s camp office, Pilot said the action followed the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s directions and said he was astonished that extensive evidence had been recovered against someone working closely with the Chief Minister.
``An investigation is necessary, and it is being conducted on the directions of the High Court. This is not happening at the behest of any political party or group. Such a major investigation only happens when there is concrete proof. A thorough and time-bound investigation must take place so that the public learns the truth,’’ he said.