Pargat Singh, Sachin Pilot visit Golden Temple as Punjab Congress projects unity ahead of 2027 polls

CHANDIGARH: Newly appointed Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh and All India Congress Committee general secretary in-charge of Punjab Sachin Pilot visited the Golden Temple here on Thursday, with several senior party leaders joining them in a show of unity following months of factionalism.

The visit also marked the beginning of the party’s preparations for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections and was aimed at projecting alignment among key regional leaders.

Pargat, a former Indian hockey captain, Olympian and three-time MLA from Jalandhar Cantt, was appointed Punjab Congress chief last week, replacing Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring in a leadership overhaul by the high command aimed at ending factionalism.

Several senior leaders, sitting and former MLAs, former ministers and party workers from different constituencies accompanied Pargat and Pilot to the Golden Temple. Among those present were former minister Vijay Inder Singla, who was a contender for the PPCC chief post, former deputy chief minister OP Soni, MLA Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, former minister Raj Kumar Verka and former PPCC working president Sukhwinder Singh Danny.

Warring, Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla and Jalandhar MP Charanjit Singh Channi were absent as they were participating in a protest led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.