Plea challenging anti-conversion law: Chhattisgarh HC grants state three weeks to respond

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh High Court has granted the state government three weeks to file its objections and counter-affidavit in a writ petition challenging the constitutional validity of various provisions of the Chhattisgarh Dharma Swatantrya Act, 2026.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Krushna Ram Mohapatra and Justice Santosh Sharma passed the order while hearing a petition filed by V.N. Prasad Rao.

During the hearing, Government Advocate Rahul Tamaskar, appearing for the State of Chhattisgarh, submitted that multiple writ petitions raising similar issues and challenging various provisions of the Dharma Swatantrya Act were already pending before the High Court. He requested that notice be issued in the matter and sought three weeks’ time to file the state’s formal objections.