Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says OSD ready to join CBI probe if summoned through proper channel

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said his Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Rajbir Singh Ghuman was ready to join the CBI investigation if he received summons through the proper channel.

Speaking to the media at the Chief Minister’s residence, Mann said Ghuman was not going anywhere and was ready to appear before the central agency as he had not been served the summons. The CBI has booked Ghuman and five others in a corruption case and conducted searches at multiple locations, including the Chief Minister’s camp office.

"We are the ready for any probe,” Mann said when asked about the investigation.

Mann alleged that the CBI raids indicated that the BJP had started its election campaign in Punjab and accused the party of targeting opponents through raids ahead of elections.

"They did this in West Bengal, Delhi, Jharkhand, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. The raid at the CM’s camp office in Punjab means the state elections are on schedule. The CBI has several 10 to 15 years old cases, but do they take such quick action. This was all planned, The ED raided those close to Mamata Banerjee just three months before the West Bengal elections. In Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia were arrested in false cases just months before the elections there. The same script was followed in Chhattisgarh and Haryana,” he said.