Punjab CM Mann launches HUNAR, fast-track portals to boost jobs and investment

CHANDIGARH: With less than four months to go before the 2027 Assembly elections, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday launched an aggregator platform connecting industry, educational institutions, skill-development institutes and skilled workers to facilitate industry hiring.

Accompanied by Industry Minister Aman Arora, Mann also launched the ‘HUNAR Punjab’ and ‘Fast-Track Punjab’ portals. The BDP Incentive Portal was also launched to provide multiple touchpoints for industries to track incentives received and those yet to be availed of under the state government’s Industrial Development Policy.

“The portal will function like an e-passbook, enabling industries to check their eligibility, utilisation and balance of fiscal incentives. The two platforms assume significance as Punjab has attracted investments worth Rs 1.89 lakh crore over the past four-and-a-half years, during which 2,600 projects have been approved. An investment of Rs 60,000 crore alone is expected to fructify in the state this year,” Arora said, underscoring the importance of the portals.

HUNAR — Hub for Upskilling, Networking, and Access to Rozgar — has been designed as a workforce-matching platform through which industries can identify institutions offering relevant courses, assess the available student pool and communicate their manpower requirements.

Mann said the new portals would ensure that all necessary approvals were granted through a single-window system within 45 days, enable investors to transparently track financial incentives and connect industries directly with skilled youth.