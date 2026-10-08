Punjab’s free power scheme pushes domestic electricity load up over 40%, power shortage widens

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Government’s scheme providing up to 300 free units of electricity a month to domestic consumers has contributed to a sharp rise of more than 40 per cent in domestic electricity demand since its introduction, according to sources. The state’s peak power demand crossed 17,400 MW during the paddy season, while Punjab faced a power shortage of around 800 MW to 1,000 MW.

Power demand is projected to touch 19,466 MW within the next two years, and the state’s contracted capacity, even with power-banking arrangements, may not be sufficient to meet the projected requirement, sources said.

According to a communication sent to the state government by the All India Power Engineers Association, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) recorded a peak demand of 17,452 MW this year during the paddy season. The state faced a power shortage of around 800 MW to 1,000 MW during the period.

The association attributed part of the increase in demand to the more than 40 per cent rise in domestic load since the AAP-led government introduced the scheme providing up to 300 free units of electricity a month.

According to power engineers, a major constraint is Punjab’s ability to draw additional electricity from the Northern Grid. The quantum of power that can be drawn is restricted by the Northern Regional Load Despatch Centre (NRLDC), depending on the adequacy of the transmission system within the state.