Registration begins for December 2026 UGC NET and joint CSIR-UGC NET exams

NEW DELHI: Registrations have commenced for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-UGC NET exams slated to take place in December 2026, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said.

The NTA also announced that the Biotechnology exam has been merged with the Life Sciences exam of CSIR UGC NET exam in the upcoming exam.

The UGC-NET exam is slated to take place from December 14 to 19. In an official release, the NTA said the application process had commenced on October 8 and applications can be submitted up to 11.50 pm on October 28. “Eligible candidates aspiring for Junior Research Fellowship, Assistant Professorship and PhD are advised to complete their applications before the last date,” it said.