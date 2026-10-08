Tripura royal scion quits active politics after his party TIPRA Motha wins tribal council polls

GUWAHATI: Tripura’s royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma quit active politics on Wednesday, a day after his TIPRA Motha Party (TMP) won elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) Village Committee.

The TMP, which Debbarma founded in 2019, rules the TTAADC and is a constituent of the state’s BJP-led government. He was instrumental in bringing Tripura’s smaller regional parties under the TMP’s fold.

“…Today, after much thought and considerable pain, I am making a clear and final decision. I am stepping away from active politics. I will no longer hold political office or participate in day-to-day political activity,”

Debbarma wrote in a letter addressed to Tripura people. “I know what I am leaving behind. But I also know that I have reached a point where I must choose my health, my family and my own peace of mind,” he wrote.

Debbarma said the struggle for the Tiprasa Accord had been a difficult phase—a struggle to correct historical injustices and secure a dignified future for indigenous people.