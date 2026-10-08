Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami accuses Congress of targeting institutions ‘for the sake of opposition’

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday criticised the Congress for protesting against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accusing the party of targeting institutions because it had lost political ground.

While Congress leaders led by Rahul Gandhi took to the streets of Delhi as part of a nationwide protest, Dhami, who was on a visit to Haridwar, took a swipe at the party, saying the Congress was now targeting institutions “just for the sake of opposition”.

“The ground has slipped from beneath the Congress’s feet, and that is why it is trying to put the Chief Election Commissioner, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), electronic voting machines, the administrative machinery, the courts and other agencies in the dock,” he said.

Dhami alleged that the party was creating an atmosphere of disorder and said the public was familiar with its conduct.

“The people of the country are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.