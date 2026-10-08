‘You cannot run with hares and hunt with hounds’: India calls out Pakistan over terrorism at UN

India on Wednesday accused Pakistan of “doublespeak” on terrorism at the United Nations, saying Islamabad was attempting to obscure its alleged support for terror groups by announcing a reward for information on Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar.

Exercising its Right of Reply in the Sixth Committee of the UN General Assembly during a discussion on measures to eliminate international terrorism, First Secretary in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN Raghoo Puri said Pakistan could not claim to be combating terrorism while allowing terror groups and their leaders to operate from its territory.

“Pakistan speaks of combating terrorism while seeking to obscure the very question that this committee must confront: What happens when terrorists are financed, facilitated, trained, sheltered, or supported from the territory of a state?” Puri said.

He said India had consistently maintained that terrorism could not be defeated through declarations and required action against its perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors.

“For years, Pakistan has presented itself as a frontline state in combating terrorism and as a victim while masking the fact that the Frankensteins the Pakistani state has created and lost control over have moved from wreaking havoc in neighbouring countries to doing the same in Pakistan,” Puri said.