Youth-led national initiative launched to make India TB free

NEW DELHI: With the aim to strengthen youth-led community participation in making India TB free, the centre on Thursday launched JOSH or Joint Squad for Health Teams, which will spread awareness on TB symptoms, preventive measures, early diagnosis and completing treatment.

Describing the launch of JOSH Teams as a significant milestone in India’s collective fight against tuberculosis, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister, JP Nadda, said the country’s efforts towards a TB Mukt Bharat have evolved from a conventional health programme into a people’s movement, with Jan Bhagidari and community ownership emerging as the defining pillars of the national response.

He emphasised that the goal of eliminating TB cannot be achieved by government interventions alone and requires the active participation of communities, citizens, elected representatives, frontline workers and, particularly, the youth of the country.

India had aimed to eliminate TB by 2025, ahead of the 2030 goal. India has now undertaken various steps to meet the global deadline.

Stressing that India is now closer to its goal, Nadda called for a determined and sustained final push to take the country across the finish line.

The JOSH initiative, which is being implemented by the Union Health Ministry in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Ministry of Defence, with the participation of the Delhi Government, seeks to harness the energy, outreach and commitment of young people to take the message of TB prevention, early diagnosis, timely treatment and stigma reduction to communities across the country.

Highlighting the importance of youth-led action, Nadda said that the energy, commitment and outreach of young people can give a new momentum to the TB elimination movement.