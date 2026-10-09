Absence of marks on a rape victim’s body is not grounds to disbelieve her testimony: Jharkhand HC

Later, when the victim informed her mother about the incident, they filed a complaint with the police. The defense counsel questioned the veracity of the case, arguing that it relied heavily on the sole testimony of the victim and that the medical examination showed no signs of struggle or injury consistent with the allegation of gang rape.

The defense counsel also alleged a pre-existing enmity between the families of the accused and the victim, suggesting this could be a motive for framing them in the case.

The state government contradicted that the case was substantiated by scientific evidence. It further argued that the absence of visible injuries or pain did not invalidate the victim's statement. The court upheld the government's position.

After examining the evidence, the High Court found no grounds to doubt the victim’s testimony and rejected the appellants’ contention that the absence of signs of physical struggle undermined her allegations.

“After evaluating the evidence of the victim, we do not find any material to disbelieve her testimony. Merely, the fact that there is no sign of struggle is not the ground to disbelieve the statement of the victim. We have to take into consideration the age of the victim, which is 16 years being overpowered by three accused persons. The medical evidence corroborates immediate sexual assault,” stated the court order.

The Court also noted that the victim’s mother, examined as PW-1, corroborated her account of the incident and the subsequent disclosure. It observed that although the other witnesses were not eyewitnesses, the victim’s testimony was credible and supported by the medical report. The alleged enmity between the parties, the Court held, was not sufficient to discredit her testimony.