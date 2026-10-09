Amit Shah says bypoll results reflect rejection of Congress-led INDIA bloc

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, regarded as one of the BJP’s key electoral strategists, on Friday described the by-election results in West Bengal, Assam and other states as a rejection by voters of the Congress-led INDIA bloc.

Soon after the results favoured the BJP, Shah took to X and said, “The BJP, under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, continues to win elections one after another despite the lies and disinformation campaigns run by Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA bloc.”

He further said, “The NDA’s victories in the by-elections in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry, and in the recently held local body polls in Rajasthan and Tripura, demonstrate that the people have completely rejected the INDIA bloc.”

Launching a fresh attack on the Congress amid the ongoing controversy over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Shah said, “Having lost their public support, these parties question institutions after every defeat, but the people have recognised their true character. This is why the people have once again delivered a thumping mandate, reaffirming their unwavering faith in the BJP.”