Apple growers in Himachal Pradesh test Chinese monorail systems to tackle labour shortage

CHANDIGARH: Apple growers in Himachal Pradesh are testing Chinese-made monorail systems to transport harvested apples from orchards to warehouses to tackle labour shortages and rising wages in the hill state.

The petrol-powered systems run on tracks laid along slopes in orchards and can operate on gradients of up to 45 degrees. Trials are underway at individual orchards in Kotkhai, Shimla district, and under the Himachal Pradesh Sub-Tropical Horticulture, Irrigation and Value Addition (HPSHIVA) Project, which receives financial support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The initial phase includes a 300-metre track that has been completed and successfully tested, with plans to extend it to one kilometre. A team from the Indian Institute of Technology Mandi (IIT Mandi) prepared a technical feasibility report to assess the system's potential to transport fruit and agricultural inputs across hilly terrain.

The Horticulture Department's Sundernagar team inspected the project on October 3.

“The project covers approximately 21.5 hectares and has generated enthusiasm among local horticulturists. Based on the trial results, expansion to other clusters may be considered,” an official said.

Harish Chauhan, president of the Fruit Vegetable Flower Growers Association, said labour shortages had prompted some orchard owners in Kotkhai and the HPSHIVA Project in Mandi to test the systems.