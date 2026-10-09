Counting begins for six bypolls across Assam, Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

Counting of votes for by-elections to the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam and five Assembly constituencies across West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry began at 8 am on Friday amid tight security.

Officials said counting began with postal ballots, followed by votes recorded in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). In West Bengal, Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballots (ETPB) were also taken up before the EVM count.

In Assam, counting for the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll is being held at two centres, Dawson Higher Secondary School and Government Boys' School in Nagaon — with 14 tables at each centre. Security has been tightened at both locations, and candidates and political parties have been directed to obtain permission from the district administration before taking out processions.

The main contest is among BJP candidate Devasish Sharma, a former IAS officer, Congress nominee and former MLA Sibamoni Bora, and AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal. A total of 15 candidates were in the fray.

The October 6 by-election recorded a voter turnout of 76.19 per cent. The bypoll was necessitated after Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi resigned and successfully contested the Assembly elections from Dispur on a BJP ticket earlier this year. The result will not affect the balance of power in the Lok Sabha.

Nagaon has 19.05 lakh electors, including 9.43 lakh women and 50 third-gender voters, who were eligible to vote across 2,312 polling stations.