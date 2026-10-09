Delhi HC refuses to grant urgent hearing to Youth Congress plea for protest at Jantar Mantar

The Delhi High Court on Friday declined to grant an urgent hearing to the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) plea seeking permission to protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

The plea was first mentioned before the court on Thursday and was mentioned again on Friday, but was not listed for hearing.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma declined to list the matter despite repeated requests from the counsel.

"What is the urgency today? We will hear it on Monday. It will be listed on Monday," the bench said.

The IYC has moved the court challenging a Delhi Police order denying it permission to hold the protest at Jantar Mantar.

(With inputs from PTI)