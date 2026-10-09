Develop age-appropriate modules for children on women’s safety: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday suggested developing age-appropriate modules for children on women’s safety, dignity and empowerment.
Chairing the valedictory session of the two-day National Departmental Summit on Women and Child Development, Modi discussed issues concerning women’s safety and laid emphasis on preventive actions through convergence of efforts across various departments.
He also called for deeper engagement of universities and educational institutions with Anganwadi Centres.
For better interactions, he suggested that universities could adopt nearby Anganwadi Centres and undertake social-impact studies, creating opportunities for students to contribute while also generating useful insights for improving service delivery.
Emphasising Jan Bhagidari, Prime Minister stressed that an Anganwadi Centre should not function as an isolated institution but become a centre of community participation.
He further said families living around Anganwadi Centres could also be encouraged to contribute on special occasions by sharing nutritious food, toys and locally relevant items for children.
Moreover, he said, medical students and NSS and NCC volunteers could similarly be associated with Anganwadi Centres and community initiatives.
He also called for greater focus on the health, nutrition and overall development of adolescent girls.
“The children being nurtured in Anganwadi Centres today will become the youth and citizens who build Viksit Bharat,” he said.
The Summit, part of the series of Departmental Summits envisioned by the Prime Minister, brought together ministers and senior officials from states and Union Territories for focused deliberations on nutrition and early childhood care, child protection, women’s safety and empowerment, and strengthening delivery of services through greater convergence.
He appreciated the intensive deliberations and emphasised the importance of collaborative decision-making between the centre and states.
The Prime Minister suggested that states could take this model further by organising similar Chintan Shivirs at the district level and at Nagar Palika and Mahanagar Palika levels.
He also said that there should be Chintan Shivirs for Anganwadi Workers to enable them to exchange experiences, innovations and practical solutions from the field.
Highlighting the close relationship between cleanliness, health and nutrition, Modi called upon Women and Child Development Departments across the country to take active ownership of the Swachhata Abhiyan.
He stressed that good health and nutrition begin with cleanliness and that Anganwadi Centres and surrounding communities could become important platforms for promoting this behavioural change.
He observed that national movements such as Vocal for Local and One District One Product (ODOP) should be promoted for Women Empowerment.
He added that women’s collectives and community institutions could become important partners in strengthening local products, livelihoods and economic empowerment.
Prime Minister emphasised that the WCD ministery and its counterparts in the states are entrusted with responsibilities touching one of the largest and most important segments of society.
Earlier, Women and Child Development Minister Annpurna Devi also held a meet with various ministers from various states, senior officials from the central and state governments. Also present at the meeting was Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
“Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, our focus remains on strengthening Centre-State coordination for women’s empowerment, child welfare, nutrition, safety, and holistic development,” she posted on X.
Her junior minister, Savitri Thakur, said that the Government of India is committed to building a nation where every woman is empowered, every child is protected, and every family has the opportunity to thrive.
“Emphasised the importance of strong coordination between the Centre and States and the sharing of best practices to ensure effective implementation of initiatives on the ground and build a safer, healthier and brighter future for every woman and child,” she posted on X.