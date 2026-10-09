Develop age-appropriate modules for children on women’s safety: PM Modi

He further said families living around Anganwadi Centres could also be encouraged to contribute on special occasions by sharing nutritious food, toys and locally relevant items for children.

Moreover, he said, medical students and NSS and NCC volunteers could similarly be associated with Anganwadi Centres and community initiatives.

He also called for greater focus on the health, nutrition and overall development of adolescent girls.

“The children being nurtured in Anganwadi Centres today will become the youth and citizens who build Viksit Bharat,” he said.

The Summit, part of the series of Departmental Summits envisioned by the Prime Minister, brought together ministers and senior officials from states and Union Territories for focused deliberations on nutrition and early childhood care, child protection, women’s safety and empowerment, and strengthening delivery of services through greater convergence.

He appreciated the intensive deliberations and emphasised the importance of collaborative decision-making between the centre and states.

The Prime Minister suggested that states could take this model further by organising similar Chintan Shivirs at the district level and at Nagar Palika and Mahanagar Palika levels.

He also said that there should be Chintan Shivirs for Anganwadi Workers to enable them to exchange experiences, innovations and practical solutions from the field.