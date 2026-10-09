Heavy security ahead of CJP protest in Delhi shows Modi govt's 'panic and nervousness': Jairam Ramesh

The Congress on Friday criticised the Modi government over the heavy deployment of security personnel ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s October 10 protest, saying it reflected the government’s “panic and nervousness” following four days of sustained protests by the INDIA bloc.

More than 20,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across Delhi ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest, a senior officer said on Thursday.

The officer said no permission has been granted for any protest at Jantar Mantar and appealed to people to avoid participating in any unauthorised gathering.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tagged a post on heavy security personnel deployment in the national capital ahead of the CJP protest.

In his post on X, Ramesh said, "Clearly shows the level of panic and nervousness coming as it does after four days of unrelenting protests by the INDIA janbandhan."