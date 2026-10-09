HIGHLIGHTS | Bypoll results: BJP wins in Bengal and Assam; TVK wins in TN; AINRC wins in Puducherry

Counting began in Nandigram and Rejinagar, marking the BJP's first electoral test since it came to power in West Bengal in May this year.

Counting in both constituencies is being conducted in two halls and is scheduled to be completed in 15 rounds. Separate halls have been earmarked for postal ballots and ETPB votes.

The BJP won 207 of the 294 seats in the 2026 Assembly elections, and the bypoll results are not expected to affect the government's majority.

Nandigram recorded a voter turnout of 80.89 per cent, while Rejinagar recorded 80.08 per cent during polling on Tuesday. The Election Commission described polling as “more or less peaceful”.

Opposition parties alleged voter intimidation, irregularities at polling booths and the removal of their polling agents, and demanded fresh polling. The BJP rejected the allegations, maintaining that polling had been peaceful.

The arrest of Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief Humayun Kabir following a confrontation with police in Rejinagar was among the major incidents during polling. The by-election was necessitated after Kabir vacated Rejinagar and retained Nowda.

The results are being watched for indications of the BJP's performance after it ended the Trinamool Congress's 15-year rule, amid divisions within the TMC and the presence of multiple political formations.

In Nandigram, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari defeated TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee in the 2021 Assembly elections and won the seat again in 2026 before retaining Bhabanipur, necessitating the bypoll. The BJP fielded Hasirani Rath, while Congress nominee Milan Pradhan is backed by the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC faction after its candidate withdrew. A rival TMC faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee is also contesting the seat.

In Rejinagar, the candidates include BJP's Sakharav Sarkar, Mamata-led TMC nominee Rabiul Alam Chowdhury, rival TMC candidate Safiuzzaman Sheikh, Congress candidate Mohammad Abdullahil Kafi, CPI(M)'s Syed Asad Ali and AJUP nominee Golam Nabi Azad, son of Humayun Kabir.