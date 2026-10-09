India calls Vance’s remarks on Indian professionals ‘unwarranted’ and 'deeply offensive'

NEW DELHI: Terming US Vice President JD Vance’s comments on foreign workers “unwarranted” and “deeply offensive”, India on Friday said talent mobility adds value to both economies, asserting that Indian professionals make significant contributions to American innovation, productivity and job creation.

The External Affairs Ministry said the US decision to suspend Permanent Labour Certification (PERM) applications for certain companies does not, by itself, affect the validity of existing H-1B visas.

The MEA’s response came after Vance accused Microsoft of abusing the PERM programme to replace American workers with non-Americans.

Defending the need to prioritise domestic employment, Vance said companies should hire “great American workers” rather than replace them with “foreign indentured servants."

Responding to Vance, the MEA said such descriptions “ignore the fact that Indian professionals in the United States are highly educated and skilled contributors to its economy and innovation ecosystem”.

“Resorting to terminology that carries painful historical and colonial legacy connotations is deeply offensive,” the MEA said, invoking the contribution of generations of immigrants to America’s economic growth and prosperity.