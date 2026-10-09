Indian-Origin students in Canada face uncertainty as government probes private colleges over OSAP funding irregularities

CHANDIGARH: Indian-origin students in Ontario, Canada, might face growing uncertainty over their education funding after the provincial government suspended OSAP payments to students attending private career colleges and referred concerns about potential funding irregularities to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

The move follows a preliminary audit that flagged possible systemic issues, including common ownership structures among colleges, links with immigration recruitment services, gaps in student verification processes, and unusually high concentrations of OSAP applications from certain geographic areas.

This development is being closely been monitored by the Indian community because students from Punjab form a significant part of the international student population enrolled in some private career colleges across Ontario.

While most international students are not eligible for OSAP and are therefore not directly affected by the funding freeze, any enforcement action against colleges could create uncertainty around programmes, enrolment and student services. The government has not announced any immigration-related measures targeting students.

The provincial government revealed that six private career colleges were suspected of taking advantage of OSAP after the ministry of colleges and universities noticed a number of red flags. While six institutions have been suspended the government would take a broad approach to the entire sector in order the "support the integrity of the OSAP system" by pausing their eligibility altogether.