Israel to honour Indian pilot Smit Machchhar with top civilian bravery award for foiling plane attack

Indian Captain Smit Machchhar, who fought off an attack by his co-pilot inside the cockpit of a flydubai aircraft, will receive Israel’s highest civilian award for heroism, President Isaac Herzog has announced.

Herzog made the announcement on Thursday while presenting the Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism to six passengers who were aboard the flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30, 2026.

“Alongside the Israeli heroes whom we honour today, we send our heartfelt wishes for the full and speedy recovery of Captain Smit Machchhar of India,” Herzog said during the ceremony at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem.

Machchhar’s “sheer courage and bravery and sound professionalism helped avert this catastrophe,” the Israeli president said. “Once he regains strength, it will be my honour and privilege to award him, on behalf of the people of Israel, the State of Israel’s Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism.”

Established by Herzog after October 7, the Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism is Israel’s highest civilian honour for heroism. According to the President’s Office, it recognises individuals who display exceptional courage while risking their lives to save others, driven by a sense of mutual responsibility.