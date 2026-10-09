Israel to honour Indian pilot Smit Machchhar with top civilian bravery award for foiling plane attack

Indian Captain Smit Machchhar, who fought off an attack by his co-pilot inside the cockpit of a flydubai aircraft, will receive Israel’s highest civilian award for heroism, President Isaac Herzog has announced.
Herzog made the announcement on Thursday while presenting the Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism to six passengers who were aboard the flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30, 2026.
“Alongside the Israeli heroes whom we honour today, we send our heartfelt wishes for the full and speedy recovery of Captain Smit Machchhar of India,” Herzog said during the ceremony at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem.
Machchhar’s “sheer courage and bravery and sound professionalism helped avert this catastrophe,” the Israeli president said. “Once he regains strength, it will be my honour and privilege to award him, on behalf of the people of Israel, the State of Israel’s Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism.”
Established by Herzog after October 7, the Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism is Israel’s highest civilian honour for heroism. According to the President’s Office, it recognises individuals who display exceptional courage while risking their lives to save others, driven by a sense of mutual responsibility.
The award was presented to Tali Manes, Zvika Manes, Yaniv Hayoun, Shota Musayev, Asaf Rajuan and Or Pardilov for their role in preventing an alleged hijacking attempt that could have resulted in the aircraft being crashed, the President’s Office said.
Praising their actions, Herzog described the six as having demonstrated a “simple, human, and profoundly Israeli act” by choosing to save lives when faced with a critical decision. “For all of this, I award you today the President’s Medal for Civilian Bravery,” he said, according to The Jerusalem Post.
Machchhar helped save the lives of 172 passengers and fellow crew members aboard flydubai Flight 1073 on September 30 while travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. He was stabbed by his co-pilot, Omani national Hamam al-Hammami, in what was described as an apparent attempt to crash the aircraft.
Machchhar has been hailed as a hero by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He is recovering at a hospital in the United Arab Emirates, where he is reportedly making steady progress.
Herzog also called for greater international cooperation to combat terrorism, drawing a parallel between the passengers’ actions aboard the flight and the need for countries to work together against the threat.
“Just as people from different nations joined forces to save that aircraft, so too must the international community stand united against the global threat of terror,” he said.
The Israeli president made the remarks a day after the third anniversary of the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, which he described as one of the most brutal attacks against the country and its citizens.
“October 7, 2023, scarred the Israeli people irrevocably, and the trauma will be palpable for generations,” Herzog said, adding that confronting existential threats required foresight, determination and international cooperation.
He also expressed confidence in the investigation being conducted by the United Arab Emirates, describing the country as a close friend of Israel.
(With inputs from PTI)