JNU dismisses professor and Congress MP Bimol Akoijam over sexual harassment allegations

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday sacked its professor and Congress Lok Sabha MP from Inner Manipur, Dr Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, after holding him guilty of sexually harassing female students.

The order was based on the findings of the university’s Internal Committee (IC), which recommended a “major punishment” against him under the applicable service rules.

The university order issued on October 9 was signed by JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree D Pandit. It stated that the university’s internal committee conducted an inquiry into the allegations against the professor. The professor was associated with the Centre for the Study of Social Systems in the School of Social Sciences.

“Based on the findings, the Internal Committee (IC) recommended Major Punishment to Prof. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam,” the order stated.

The order specified that the dismissal would take effect immediately. “Upon following the due process and considering all available facts and as per the report of the Internal Committee (IC), the punishment of dismissal from the services of the University is hereby imposed on Professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, Centre for the Study of Social Systems, School of Social Sciences of the University,” the order read.

Akoijam was elected to the Lok Sabha from Inner Manipur in the 2024 general election as a candidate of the Indian National Congress.

The termination comes after the Delhi Commission for Women sought a report from the JNU administration in September over the allegation made by the female students. DCW Chairperson Lata Gupta took suo motu cognisance of a video shared on social media in which students alleged that they submitted a complaint against the professor. The complaint was submitted to the JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit in May 2026. The students alleged that the university did not take appropriate action on the complaint.

Last year in April 2025, three times chairman of Centre for International Politics (CIPOD) and former Vigilance Officer of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was ‘terminated without benefits’ for allegedly molesting a Japanese official.

JNU’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), before deciding the termination, had given the accused 90 days to present his version in his defence.