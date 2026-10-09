Justice Sheel Nagu recuses from hearing Punjab govt plea against HC order for CBI probe into corruption claims

Supreme Court judge Justice Sheel Nagu on Friday recused himself from hearing the Punjab government's plea seeking a stay on a high court order directing the CBI to investigate corruption allegations against people linked to the AAP-led government and submit a report within two months.

As the matter came before a bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu, Justice Datta said, "this cannot be heard by Justice Nagu."

Justice Nagu frequently dealt with cases involving the AAP-led Punjab government during his tenure as the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court before his subsequent elevation to the top court.

Senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, appearing for the Punjab government, submitted that they were not relying on judgements dealt by Justice Nagu.

Justice Datta said, "no, no. We are in very difficult times Mr.Gupta. One doesn't know, from where the attack will come from. There are 17 other benches. We will sign the order to place the case before the CJI, you mention."

On Monday, the state government moved the top court against the Punjab and Haryana High Court's direction on a petition filed by advocate Nikhil Saraf.

The allegations include cash for transfers and cash for getting favourable policies.

The petitioner submitted that no action has been taken yet, even after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sent communications to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

(With inputs from PTI)