KrantiKari Kisan Union to join CJP’s October 10 protest in Delhi against SIR

CHANDIGARH: Punjab-based farmers’ union Krantikari Kisan Union (KKU) has announced its participation in the October 10 protest in Delhi called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls , opposing arbitrary additions or deletions of voters’ names.

The union asserted that excluding citizens under the guise of the SIR drive directly violates their constitutional voting rights and democratic participation.

KKU national president Dr Darshan Pal said voter roll revisions must remain transparent, impartial and lawful, without placing unreasonable documentation burdens on ordinary citizens to prove their voter status.

“The right to vote in India is not merely limited to casting a vote on election day; it is a fundamental right of people’s political participation in a democratic system. The process of electoral roll revision must be transparent, impartial and in accordance with the Constitution and the law,” Pal said.

“Following an all-India committee meeting on Wednesday, KKU has decided that it will actively participate in the protest to be held in Delhi on October 10 against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR). In the meeting, it was emphasised that any arbitrary addition or deletion of names from the electoral rolls is directly linked to the democratic rights of citizens and their constitutional right to vote. Therefore, the union will strongly oppose any attempt, in the name of SIR, to exclude ordinary citizens—particularly the poor, workers, farmers, women, migrant workers and other marginalised sections, from exercising their right to vote,” Pal said.

Pal said, “Any process that places an unreasonable burden on ordinary citizens to prove their citizenship or status as voters, resulting in the exclusion of genuine voters from the electoral rolls, is a serious concern for democracy.”