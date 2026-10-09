L-G transfers 22 IAS officers in major bureaucratic rejig, DTC gets new MD

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has made sweeping reshuffle of 34 IAS and DANICS officers in health, education, transport, food safety, waste management and civic administration departments, according to an order issued on Thursday.
Among the most significant changes, Rupesh Kumar Thakur, who held the post of secretary (health and family welfare) along with additional charge of CEO, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), has now been moved to serve solely as CEO of DUSIB.
Niharika Rai, secretary-cum-commissioner (transport), has been given additional charge as chairman and managing director of the Delhi Transport Corporation, while being divested of her earlier charge as secretary of tourism. The move places the city’s public bus service directly under an officer already overseeing the broader transport portfolio.
In the health sector, Mekala Chaitanya Prasad, special secretary (health), has been given additional charge of special secretary (PWD), a move that divests Suneel Anchipaka of that responsibility. Ajay Kumar Gupta, commissioner (food safety), retains that role while gaining additional charge as managing director of the Delhi Transco Limited, chairman of IPGCL and PPCL, and chairman of the Pension Trust, while being relieved of his earlier charge as secretary (home).
Bipul Pathak, additional chief secretary (social welfare), has picked up additional responsibilities across several citizen welfare departments, including the Delhi Commission for Women, where he has got managing director’s role.
Among DANICS officers, Rohankar named Joint Commissioner at NDMC
Prashant Goyal, additional chief secretary (power), has been assigned additional charge as chief managing director of the Delhi Fire Service and the Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation, along with additional chief secretary roles covering Administrative Reforms and Health and Family Welfare. On food safety, Tapdiya Shrikant Rajendra Prasad, currently Deputy Commissioner (Food Safety), has been given additional charge as CATS Programme Officer, a role connected to the city’s ambulance and emergency medical response services.
In civic administration, Prasanna Ramaswamy G has been posted as Additional Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, while Cheemala Siva Gopal Reddy, previously Special Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, has been named Deputy Commissioner of the MCD. Pankaj Kumar, who held charge as Controller (Weights and Measures) along with Special Secretary (NCR), has been placed at the disposal of the MCD.
Several officers have been moved into education and welfare-linked roles as well. K Mahesh, who managed the Delhi Khadi and Village Industries Board, has been posted as Secretary (Art, Culture and Language) while retaining additional charge of the board. Swati Sheemar has been posted as Additional Director (Education), replacing Patil Pranjal Lahensingh, who has been transferred to the Women and Child Development department.
Among DANICS officers, Arun Gupta has been placed at the disposal of the NDMC, while Rohankar Piyush Arun has been named Joint Commissioner (Development) at the NDMC, replacing Mohan Kumar, who has been reassigned as Additional District Magistrate (East) with additional charge of ADM (North-East), both Revenue postings. The order, issued by Deputy Secretary (Services) Jitendra Kumar Arora, has been circulated to the offices of the Lieutenant Governor, the Chief Minister, the Speaker of the Delhi Assembly, all ministers, and senior officials across departments and local bodies in the Delhi government for compliance.