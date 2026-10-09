L-G transfers 22 IAS officers in major bureaucratic rejig, DTC gets new MD

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has made sweeping reshuffle of 34 IAS and DANICS officers in health, education, transport, food safety, waste management and civic administration departments, according to an order issued on Thursday.

Among the most significant changes, Rupesh Kumar Thakur, who held the post of secretary (health and family welfare) along with additional charge of CEO, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), has now been moved to serve solely as CEO of DUSIB.

Niharika Rai, secretary-cum-commissioner (transport), has been given additional charge as chairman and managing director of the Delhi Transport Corporation, while being divested of her earlier charge as secretary of tourism. The move places the city’s public bus service directly under an officer already overseeing the broader transport portfolio.

In the health sector, Mekala Chaitanya Prasad, special secretary (health), has been given additional charge of special secretary (PWD), a move that divests Suneel Anchipaka of that responsibility. Ajay Kumar Gupta, commissioner (food safety), retains that role while gaining additional charge as managing director of the Delhi Transco Limited, chairman of IPGCL and PPCL, and chairman of the Pension Trust, while being relieved of his earlier charge as secretary (home).

Bipul Pathak, additional chief secretary (social welfare), has picked up additional responsibilities across several citizen welfare departments, including the Delhi Commission for Women, where he has got managing director’s role.