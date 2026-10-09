Meghalaya HC issues contempt notices to 26 bar association members over judicial work boycott call

GUWAHATI: The Meghalaya High Court on Thursday issued contempt notices to 26 office-bearers and executive members of the High Court of Meghalaya Bar Association and the Shillong Bar Association for their call for a boycott of judicial work demanding the removal of Advocate General Amit Kumar, terming the abstention “completely unacceptable and illegal”.

The notices were issued under Section 15 of the Contempt of Courts Act, read with Article 215 of the Constitution of India.

The bench of Chief Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice Hamarsan Singh Thangkhiew asked them to show cause why action for criminal contempt should not be initiated against them for their call for abstention from judicial work in all courts of Meghalaya and for obstructing the administration of justice.

The court had registered a petition suo motu in view of the call for abstention of judicial work given by the Shillong Bar Association and the High Court of Meghalaya Bar Association to all districts.

Data received by the court from the Registry revealed that the abstention affected or impacted judicial work in all districts, barring Baghmara which is the headquarters of South Garo Hills district.