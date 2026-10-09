Nanda Devi reserve sees near doubling of landslide zones, new glacial lake amid climate change

The survey recorded at least 490 species of vascular plants, including 451 angiosperms, seven gymnosperms and more than 32 fern species. It also documented 96 lichen taxa, 20 mammal species and 125 bird species. Seventy of the lichen records are new to the park, while the beech marten was recorded there for the first time.

Blue sheep were found in seven of the nine surveyed areas, while camera traps recorded snow leopards in four areas.

The report, however, flags changes in the terrain as a growing concern. Satellite and drone data indicate that glacier melt is contributing to instability at higher elevations. Areas identified as landslide-prone have nearly doubled since the 2015 survey, while a new lake is forming behind a moraine — a natural ridge of glacial debris that the report describes as unstable.

The lake could pose a risk of a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF), in which water breaches a natural barrier and rushes downstream. Such events can cause severe damage, as seen in the 2013 Kedarnath disaster and the 2021 Reni-Tapovan disaster.

“Several wildlife species recorded during the campaign indicate that conditions in parts of the region have improved. Reduced human activity has also helped wildlife and vegetation,” said G.S. Rawat, former director of the WII. “But the landslides and the formation of a new lake are clear signs that climate change is affecting even the most protected areas.”

The report recommends ecological monitoring of the core zone every five years and annual monitoring of the buffer zone. It also calls for round-the-clock satellite mapping of glacial lakes, with support from ISRO and the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, and the installation of an early-warning system.