PM under 'GyaneshGate' siege, will not retaliate to US visa crackdown: Congress

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has criticised the Narendra Modi government over the United States’ reported crackdown on green card certification pathways for major technology companies, accusing the Prime Minister of appeasing US President Donald Trump and failing to protect Indian interests.

In a post on social media platform X, Ramesh described the Prime Minister as “thoroughly compromised” and claimed that Modi was under “siege” due to the ongoing ‘GyaneshGate’ controversy. He alleged that the political pressure surrounding the dispute would prevent the Prime Minister from responding firmly to Washington’s latest move.

"India has a number of options to retaliate under laws already passed by Parliament like the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 and its Rules. But a thoroughly compromised PM now under siege on GyaneshGate will not do so," the Congress leader said in a reference to the opposition's push for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged SIR irregularities.

The US on Thursday suspended eight IT firms, including Microsoft, Tata, Infosys and Wipro, from a programme to apply for green cards for foreign workers, contending that the practice has shut out Americans from the job market.

The announcement was made by Vice President J D Vance, Labour Secretary Keith Sonderling, and Attorney General Todd Blanche as part of the action under the aegis of the US Anti-Fraud Task Force.

"I am hereby suspending from the Permanent Labour Certification Programme some of the largest IT outsourcing firms in the world, Cognizant, Infosys, Tata, Wipro, HCL, and Capgemini," Sonderling said.

He said the Department of Labour is also suspending Microsoft and Adobe from the programme due to multiple active federal investigations.