Punjab govt appoints Gaurav Yadav as DGP following high court push

CHANDIGARH: After more than four years, Punjab has appointed a regular Director General of Police (DGP), with 1992-batch IPS officer Gaurav Yadav, who was holding additional charge, named the permanent state police chief, ending years of uncertainty.

The state Home Department issued orders on the appointment after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann gave his in-principle approval on Tuesday.

The formal announcement was expected before the October 13 deadline set by the Punjab and Haryana High Court for the state to submit its compliance report. The deadline followed a Public Interest Litigation filed by advocate Nikhil Thamman, challenging the prolonged continuation of an additional-charge arrangement for the post.

On October 1, a Division Bench of Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor directed the state to take an appropriate decision on appointing a regular DGP. The court also asked Chief Secretary KAP Sinha to submit a compliance affidavit by the next hearing on October 13.

In July, the state government received a panel of three shortlisted officers from the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for the post. Besides Yadav, the panel included his batchmates Sharad Satya Chauhan, DGP-cum-Chief Director of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau, and Harpreet Singh Sidhu.